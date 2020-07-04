4 people killed in 2-vehicle head-on collision on Hwy 271 in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle head-on collision on U.S. Highway 271 in Titus County claimed the lives of four people, including a child, Friday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A press release stated that DPS troopers were dispatched out to investigate the two-vehicle wreck in Titus County just north of the Camp County line at about 5:10 p.m. on Friday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Pablo Beltran, 47, of Mt. Pleasant, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe north on US 271 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and crossed over into the southbound lanes, where it collided with a 2013 Nissan Quest driven by Michelle Stroh, 37, of Carrolton.
“The area was experiencing a heavy rainstorm at the time of the crash,” the press release stated.
Beltran and a passenger, who has yet to be identified, both died at the scene. Another passenger in the Tahoe, 52-year-old Raul Gonzalez, was ejected from the vehicle, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Michelle Stroh and a male juvenile passenger were taken to an area hospital, where they later died. Two other juvenile passengers, a boy and a girl, were taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for treatment of serious injuries. Another passenger, 37-year-old Austin Stroh, was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
“The crash remains under investigation, and no other information is currently available,” the press release stated.
