Mark in Texas History: Tyler’s First Baptist Church has been part of community since 1848

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Now led by Senior Pastor Pike Wisner, the First Baptist Church of Tyler has been located in downtown Tyler since 1848 and is this week’s subject of “A Mark in Texas History with Mark Scirto.”
The Tyler First Baptist Church first met in a log cabin courthouse on the square and had six charter members. Archived records say worship services were often several hours long even though they only met twice a month. They were called to worship with the blowing of a horn, according to Biblical practice.
The church got its own building in 1855, but it was destroyed by fire. A second was built in 1859, and it, also, was destroyed by fire. The church found its current location in 1886.
It’s one of the earliest Baptist churches organized in Texas that is still in existence.
This present structure was built more than 100 years ago in 1913.
