‘High-risk operation’ by multiple East Texas law enforcement agencies results in 1 arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Mutilple East Texas law enforcement agencies joined forces to execute a search warrant on a house in the 600 block of Nacogdoches Street in Jacksonville early Friday morning. As a result, one man was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Caden Lyons, 17, is still being held in the Cherokee County Jail on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana. His collective bond amount was set at $1 million.
“This joint operation is the culmination of weeks’ worth of investigations and is just the first step in arresting individuals engaged in illegal activities in the Jacksonville area,” Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in the press release. “We are very appreciative of the support from our law enforcement partners.”
According to a press release, Jacksonville Police Department officers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Tyler Police Department, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the East Texas Anti-Gang Center, or TAG. TAG is composed of units from the DPS’ Criminal Investigations and Special Operations divisions and numerous local law enforcement agencies.
The press release described the execution of the search warrant as a “high-risk operation.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.