East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are likely this afternoon and into the evening hours, mainly over the eastern counties of East Texas. Some may spread a bit farther west as the day progresses. Once the sun sets, these should end. Over the next several days, at least through mid-week, more PM showers and thundershowers are expected. Not much severe weather is expected, but certainly lightning/thunder is possible. Some gusty winds are likely in the heavier storms. Temperatures should remain on the warm side as well. Lows should remain in the middle 70s and highs in the lower to middle 90s through the forecast period. Have a safe Independence Day…remember, we may have to dodge a few thundershowers, so make sure you have a safe place to get to, if needed.