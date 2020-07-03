East Texas Ag News: This hay prices steady to firm throughout Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all regions.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, drought conditions have improved in the southern and central regions of the state.
However, above-normal temperatures, high wind events, and below-normal precipitation leading up to this week has led to high evapotranspiration rates and hardened soils which increases runoff.
This has expanded the drought area in the panhandle and west Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service is concerned that arid weather will create conditions for a severe late-summer wildfire season.
Poor pasture conditions in the panhandle and the west has many producers culling deeper into their herds as supplemental feeding has become the new norm.