Driver of semi-truck leads dozens of authorities on multi-county chase through East Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The driver of semi-truck is in custody after leading East Texas authorities on an hours-long chase through multiple counties.
According to sheriff’s officials, around midnight Friday someone reported a person stole a semi-truck from their property.
Deputies said they located a truck that matched the description shortly before 1 a.m. That’s when they say the driver refused to pull over and a high-speed chase began.
Officials say the driver was going as fast as 100 miles-per-hour down multiple East Texas highways in Smith, Rusk and Cherokee counties.
According to sheriff’s officials, Jacksonville, Henderson, Bullard, Smith County, DPS, Whitehouse, Tyler, Cherokee County and Rusk County officials all helped assist in trying to stop the truck.
That chase eventually ended near Lake Jacksonville just after 3 a.m. . That’s where the driver was taken into custody.
According to our reporter who was following the chase, several law enforcement vehicles suffered flat tires due to multiple attempts to stop the trailer with spike strips.
We’re told no officers were injured.
The suspect is being taken to the Cherokee County Jail. Officials have not released his identity.
We are working to learn what charges he will face.
