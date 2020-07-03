City of Mineola cancels July 4th fireworks show

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order requiring most Texans to wear face masks in public spaces and the proclamation that bans gatherings of 10 or more people, the City of Mineola staff reluctantly made the decision to cancel the fireworks show that was scheduled for tomorrow at town’s civic center.
Abbott issued his executive order and proclamation on Thursday, and the executive order went into effect at 12:01 p.m. on Friday.
The press release stated that because GA-29 would place the burden of complying with the face mask requirement on any person who would be viewing the fireworks show from any public area including the Mineola Civic Center, “The City of Mineola reluctantly has made the decision to cancel the fireworks event that was scheduled to be held this Saturday, July 4th, at the Mineola Civic Center.”
According to the press release, another reason for the cancelation of the fireworks show is Abbott’s proclamation, which banned any outdoor gathering of 10 or more people unless the mayor of the city or the county judge of the unincorporated area where the gathering is going to be held approves of the gathering and the approval can be made subject to certain conditions.
For health developments, follow NetHealth at www.healthyeasttx.org (903) 763-4151 and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
