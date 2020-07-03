Cass County opts out of Gov. Abbott’s executive order regarding face masks

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Several East Texas counties are pushing back against Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directives that require most Texans to wear facial coverings in public spaces and ban groups of 10 or more people.
On Saturday morning, Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks posted on Facebook that her county will be opting out of Abbott’s executive order requiring most Texans to wear masks in public spaces.
“From the beginning, this COVID-19 pandemic has thrown all of us into a world where there is no map or direction on how to navigate,” Wilbanks said in her post. “Basically, we have navigated by ‘the seat of our pants’ trying to do what is in the best interest of our residents for their health and well-being based on the information we are given.”
Wilbanks added that this has been hard for her as a public leader because of the lack of direct guidance from the Office of the Governor and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. She said both statewide have been “very ambiguous in their directives.”
The Cass County judge said in her post that she initially decided to not opt out of the Executive Order after she looked at the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and consulted with health officials. She said she then took some time to reassess Cass County’s coronavirus numbers.
“After having additional time to reassess our status and after more consultations, I have decided to opt out of the governor’s order,” Wilbanks said in the post. “If our active case number reaches the 20 mark, we will then automatically be under the governor’s order.”
However, the choice to opt out of Abbott’s executive order does not free people to opt out of using common sense, the county judge said in her post.
“We must be self-responsible to do what is good and what is right,” Wilbanks said. “Please continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges posted a video on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Saturday that said his deputies will not be enforcing the governor’s executive order or the proclamation.
“I certainly respect our governor, and I know what he’s trying to do,” Bridges said in the video. “I also know he has a hard job.”
Bridges said when he was elected sheriff, he took an oath of office that said he would defend the U.S. Constitution. He added that Abbott’s most recent directives are “borderline infringing on people’s rights.”
Bridges said his deputies have no business going on to a person’s property to disperse a group of 10 or more people if no other laws are being broken.
“We don’t have the right to do that,” Bridges said.
Bridges also said that the proclamation only applies to groups of 10 or more people that are outside.
However, if there’s a 911 call at 1 a.m. about a large gathering with loud music or some other violation of the law, NCSO deputies will respond as they always have in those types of situations, Bridges said.
Bridges said that he talked to other sheriffs about the issue and that he talked to Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell as well. He added that he and Sowell agree about Abbott’s executive order and proclamation.
“We believe that our citizens are going to use common sense and do what is right,” Bridges said.
If there is a large gathering of people in a public space in Nacogdoches County, NCSO deputies will show up to tell people to disperse, Bridges said.
The Nacogdoches County sheriff also said his office will not be keeping any kind of database on people who violate the executive order or the proclamation.
“We don’t have the time or the energy to do that sort of thing,” Bridges said.
NCSO deputies will also not be out writing people tickets for not wearing face masks, the sheriff said.
“I will stress this, though,” Bridges said. “We all still need to do our parts to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
