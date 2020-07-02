WEBXTRA: Two main parking areas set up for Longview’s Fourth of July fireworks show

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with City of Longview spokesperson Shawn Hara about the changes to the city’s Saturday night fireworks show.
Changes include not having the usual carnival and vendors set up at the fairgrounds.
“Areas where we normally would’ve had festivities going on there will be parking. That’s because we’re doing a drive-in show only, and we’re allowing for social distancing,” Hara said.
Attendees will have to park in every other parking space so that families can social distance and have an area around their vehicle where they can sit and watch the fireworks.
There will be two main parking areas set up: one at Maude Cobb from the Cotton Street entrance and one on the exhibit center side from the Jaycee Drive entrance.
“Those parking lots aren’t connected, so if one is full, you might still be able to get in on the other side,” Hara said.
The City had initially canceled the fireworks show, citing cost and COVID-19 precautions. The show is being made possible through a $50,000 donation from Miles Maxey and Molly Anthony, owners of Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco’s restaurants.
The gates will open at 7 p.m. Saturday and the fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.
“We will have some snow cone trucks here. We’ll have a food truck here as well, but you’re welcome to bring in food, be able to picnic. We don’t want you to do the full tailgating, grilling experience just from a safety standpoint. A lot of these are grassy areas. We’ve had some rain but still things are a little dry,” Hara said.
The fireworks will be fired from the rodeo arena, which means there won’t be any parking in that area order to maintain the designated safety ring around the fireworks.
“I would imagine we’ll fill up, but again, we’re filling up at a lower capacity because we’re spacing out the cars,” Hara said.
