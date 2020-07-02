WATCH: Hospitality Health ER-Tyler sponsoring blood drive at Classic Toyota

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Because of the critical shortage in East Texas’ blood supply, Hospitality Health ER-Tyler will be sponsoring a blood drive at Classic Toyota on Monday, July 6.
Starla Bickerstaff, the marketing director for Hospitality, talked about the upcoming blood drive during her interview with East Texas Jeremy Butler on Friday. She said donations have been down because of the recent stay-at-home orders related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
She added that blood cannot be duplicated or manufactured. It must be donated, and it is used to help cancer patients and critically injured car wreck victims.
The Carter BloodCare Bus will be at Classic Toyota on Loop 323 in Tyler from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Bickerstaff said one lucky person will win a family 4-pack to Splash Kingdom, a hotel stay, and dinner at one of the Splash Kingdom locations.
Participants in the blood drive are also strongly encouraged to bring/wear a face mask. While there will be masks available at the blood drive location, there is only a limited supply of them.
For more information on Hospitality Health ER, which has locations in Tyler, Longview, and Galveston, click this link.
