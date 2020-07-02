Troup man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Smith County deputy

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Troup man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a Smith County deputy.
According to a press release, on June 29, at approximately 11:45 a.m. an off-duty Smith County deputy was at the Exxon convenience store located at 304 E. Main in Whitehouse. While parked at the fuel pump, the Deputy observed a white male glaring at him from across the parking lot. The man was later identified as Billy Joe Wilson, 37 of Troup.
The release said as the deputy continued to pump gas into his personal vehicle, Wilson pulled his vehicle in front of the deputy’s blocking him from leaving. Wilson exited his vehicle and immediately came toward the deputy pointing his finger at him. Wilson yelled obscenities at the deputy before stating that he would kill him. This alarmed the deputy and placed him in fear of seriously bodily injury. Wilson then entered back into his vehicle and drove away from the area.
Smith County Investigators prepared an arrest warrant affidavit for the criminal offense of Terroristic Threat on a Public Servant and presented it to Smith County Court at Law # 2 Judge Taylor Heaton. A warrant was issued on Billy Joe Wilson for the offense and Judge Heaton set a bond of $200,000.
The release said on July 2, Billy Joe Wilson was arrested by the Henderson Police Department for the listed warrant. Wilson was subsequently booked into the Smith County Jail after being transported from Rusk County.
