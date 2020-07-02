East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We saw some showers and thundershowers over the northern sections of East Texas this evening and we should begin to see more over the next several days. Partly cloudy skies through Sunday with a 30% chance for afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers. Not all will get rain each day, but we can hope that we all see something over the next week or so…I think there is a good chance of that. Skies should be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday as the rain chances increase even more. Very slight chances for rain by next Friday afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the hot side through Friday, then cool off with the rain chances increasing. Lows should remain in the middle 70s and highs should settle into the lower 90s by Sunday and stay there through Thursday, rising into the middle 90s by next Friday when the rain chances diminish. Have a wonderful night.