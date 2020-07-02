Lufkin 3-star running back commits to University of Washington

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin running back Caleb Berry will be leaving the Pineywoods next year for the Northwest, where he plans on joining the University of Washington football program.
This is just a verbal commitment. Berry, along with all incoming seniors, is not allowed to sign until the early signing period begins in December.
In his junior season, Berry had 13 rushing touchdowns as he helped lead Lufkin to a second straight 8-5A DI championship.
Earlier this summer, Washington offered Berry a scholarship on his birthday.
The Huskies went 8-5 in 2019 including a win in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.