Longview man charged with murder in connection with man found dead in Eighth St. home
James Barron (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
By Gary Bass | July 2, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 11:58 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Longview Police Department have arrested a man in connection with the June 20 death of a 58-year-old man.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Longview Police Department confirmed that James Barron, of Longview, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree felony murder. Barron is still being held in the Gregg County jail, and his bond amount has been set at $250,000.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, LPD officers were dispatched out to a house in the 1200 block of Eighth Street tat about 10:26 a.m. on June 20 to do a welfare check on the resident.

When the Longview PD officers got to the scene, they found a man’s body, the Facebook post stated. The man was later identified as Llewellyn Williams, of Longview.

The Facebook post did not say anything about whether a weapon was used. It also didn’t specify the cause of Williams’ death.

“Based on the preliminary autopsy and evidence located at the scene, Mr. Williams’ death is being investigated as a homicide,” the Facebook post stated. “This is an active investigation, and if you have any information on this case, please contact Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.”

