Henderson authorities searching for person who fled traffic stop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers in Henderson are searching for an individual who bailed out of a vehicle during a traffic stop and then fled on foot.
Lt. Brian Bathke, a spokesman for the Henderson Police Department, said an HPD officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Broadway off of Webster. One person bailed out of the vehicle and ran off.
No one is in custody at this time, but the Henderson Police Department does have the suspect vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident, Bathke said.
