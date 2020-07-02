East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Heat Advisories remain in effect until 7 PM this evening. Heat Index Values near or above 105° are certainly possible. A few scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible, mainly over NW sections of East Texas this evening, then increasing chances over the next several days. We should see partly cloudy skies through Sunday with a 30% chance for afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers. Not all will get rain each day, but we can hope that we all see something over the next week or so…I think there is a good chance of that. Temperatures will remain on the hot side through Friday, then cool off with the rain chances increasing. Lows should remain in the middle 70s and highs should settle into the lower 90s by Sunday and stay there through Thursday, rising into the middle 90s by next Friday when the rain chances diminish. Have a wonderful day.