East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices steady to higher

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
All classes of feeder steers and heifer feeder price averages ended steady to 3 dollars higher. That’s compared to last week.
Slaughter cows showed to end a dollar stronger, and slaughter bulls ended a full 3 dollars higher.
Both feeder buyers and packer buyers were aggressive in their buying. That’s in order to secure inventory before the market closes for the 4th of July holiday.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.