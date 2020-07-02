Driver crashes into All Saints Episcopal School security building, flees with license plates

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are trying to find out who is responsible for a crash at the entrance of All Saints Episcopal School.
Officers responded to a report of a major crash on S SW loop 323 shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, a sedan was found wedged into the corner of the private school’s security building at the front entrance.
According to police, the driver fled the scene on foot with all the paperwork and license plates attached to the vehicle.
They said it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
We are working to learn if the car had any passengers at the time of the crash.
Tyler Police said the incident is under investigation.
