Suspect in custody after fleeing probation office in Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy was taken to a hospital to be checked out after an incident with a fleeing suspect who has now been taken into custody.
The unidentified deputy was inside the adult probation office in Smith County when a man who was there to check in with his probation officer was told he had an outstanding warrant. The man fled the building.
The deputy chased the man out of the building, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. The man got into his vehicle and fled. At some point during this chase and fleeing, the deputy was knocked to the ground and injured his arm. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Tyler Police and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office pursued the fleeing suspect. He was taken into custody a short time later.
