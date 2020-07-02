Classes for Texas College’s fall term will be entirely online

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Texas College emphasizes their commitment to safety while providing access to quality educational opportunities. “As this moment has proven difficult for many businesses and communities, I want to encourage us to continue to remain vigilant, strong, and sustain ourselves with the wisdom of God and practices that will keep us safe,” said Dr. Fennell. “I am hopeful that the posture that is being taken is understood. I especially hope that it is understood that this position is needed when there is no vaccine, nor increase in remedies that may combat COVID-19. And, as we look at the increase in the number of infections and deaths around the world and in East Texas, we find these measures necessary. Our number one priority is the safety of our students, faculty, staff and constituents. I thank you for your continued support of Texas College and ask for your continued prayers as we and many others in the higher education community move to keep those safe who are entrusted to us. Additionally, we will continue to pray for your safety and well-being.”