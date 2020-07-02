Classes for Texas College’s fall term will be entirely online

From Texas College
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Following a thorough and extensive assessment of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Texas College has announced that the 126-year-old institution will host the Fall 2020 academic term entirely online with a start date of August 12 and concluding November 20. The College’s decision to shift modalities is one centered on the safety and needs of students, faculty, and staff.
“We have and continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that affects our community. It is from this foundation that decisions and plans are made,” noted President Dwight J. Fennell, PhD. “Our efforts are not to compete with other entities and how they respond, but rather give consideration to the needs of our students, faculty, and staff and internally assess what is needed for a safe environment pursuant to the resources we have available to us. With this as the backdrop of our planning, a decision has been made to offer online instruction only for the fall term. A continuous review will take place to establish what needs to be done for the spring term. And, with this as our focus, it should also be noted that we will suspend fall sports with the interest in returning with our sports programs for spring term.”
Texas College’s online semester includes suspension of all fall intercollegiate athletics, which includes football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Though foregoing the 2020 season, the College will maintain their issuance of athletic scholarships for the enrolled athletes. Additionally, this same commitment extends to institutional scholarships for extracurricular groups, such as band and choir participants.
As traditional methods are substituted for virtual ones, Texas College is also prepared to help facilitate student success for the semester’s online landscape. To ensure all students have access to the technology necessary to complete online courses, laptops will be available for student use. Students utilizing the accommodation may request the device through the College.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Texas College emphasizes their commitment to safety while providing access to quality educational opportunities. “As this moment has proven difficult for many businesses and communities, I want to encourage us to continue to remain vigilant, strong, and sustain ourselves with the wisdom of God and practices that will keep us safe,” said Dr. Fennell. “I am hopeful that the posture that is being taken is understood. I especially hope that it is understood that this position is needed when there is no vaccine, nor increase in remedies that may combat COVID-19. And, as we look at the increase in the number of infections and deaths around the world and in East Texas, we find these measures necessary. Our number one priority is the safety of our students, faculty, staff and constituents. I thank you for your continued support of Texas College and ask for your continued prayers as we and many others in the higher education community move to keep those safe who are entrusted to us. Additionally, we will continue to pray for your safety and well-being.”
ABOUT TEXAS COLLEGE
Texas College is a Historically Black College founded in 1894, by a group of CME ministers. Our mission continues to embody the principles of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. The College shall prepare students with competencies in critical and creative thinking related to the knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in areas of study. Additionally, the College shall provide an environment to inspire intellectual, spiritual, ethical, moral, and social development, which empowers graduates to engage in life-long learning, leadership, and service.
Led by President Dwight J. Fennell, PhD, Texas College serves as the oldest institution of higher education in the city of Tyler, celebrating over 126 years of providing educational opportunities. As an ethnically diverse liberal arts institution, students gain the theoretical and foundational preparations designed to propel them into a major that will equip them for graduate and/or professional schools, as well as the world of work.