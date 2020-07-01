WATCH: East Texas athlete explains why she refuses to run with ‘Robert E. Lee’ on her jersey

“I’m from Ghana, Africa, where slavery first began. I came to America in 2014 ... I have worked the very fields and fetched water from the very places my people were kidnapped,” Lamb wrote in a letter to Tyler ISD school board members, explaining why she has made the decision not to run with the name Robert E. Lee on her shirt ever again. “This town was built on the backs of my enslaved brothers and sisters. Do it in their memory and honor.”