WATCH: East Texas athlete explains why she refuses to run with ‘Robert E. Lee’ on her jersey

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas girl is taking a stand that has people all over the world talking.
Trude Lamb will be a sophomore when school starts back up this Fall. The star cross-country runner wrote a now viral letter telling Tyler ISD leaders that as long as her school is named Robert E. Lee, she will not run with the school’s name on her jersey. She hopes to encourage them to vote to change the name of the high school.
“I’m from Ghana, Africa, where slavery first began. I came to America in 2014 ... I have worked the very fields and fetched water from the very places my people were kidnapped,” Lamb wrote in a letter to Tyler ISD school board members, explaining why she has made the decision not to run with the name Robert E. Lee on her shirt ever again. “This town was built on the backs of my enslaved brothers and sisters. Do it in their memory and honor.”
Trude’s mom shared the letter on social media, and suddenly, there was interest and support pouring in from around the world, she said. However, here in East Texas, that attention has also come with a lot of negativity, from fellow students as well as adults.
KLTV 7′s Anissa Centers met Trude Lamb and one of her teammates and they explained to her why this means so much to them.
