WATCH: East Texas family fears for daughter’s safety following online threats

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is scared for their daughter’s safety. Trude Lamb’s mother says some of the online response to her daughter’s stance that she will not run cross country track with her schools name on her jersey, as long as the school is named Robert E Lee, has crossed over from rude to outright threatening.
She talked with Anissa Centers about how disturbing it is that a social media chat thread that started with a post of a picture of her daughter became a conversation where some of her daughter’s school mates posted comments involving racial slurs and threats of violence and even a mention of ‘Civil War II.’
