The Next Normal: Adopting a pet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inside Pets Fur People in Tyler, several animals are just waiting to find a loving, forever home.
But the traditional adoption process of coming in and browsing around for an animal is no longer the norm here. The doors are closed to the public as they look to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"It allows us to focus more when we have people who come in and who are already pre-qualified to adopt then it gives us time to really work a lot better with the potential adopters whereas before, we would have people who would just come in to look around and not always wanting to really adopt," Executive Director of Pets Fur People Gayle Helms said.
Instead, people looking to adopt are asked to go to their website and take a look at the animals available for adoption. After you find the one online, you can come in and meet your new friend.
"We actually do the meet and greet outdoors, which is better for everybody as far as health is concerned," Helms said.
Despite the lack of foot traffic, Helms says adoptions are actually up, but she says this casts some doubt about the ability to take proper care of the animal.
"We're very concerned that people are not just adopting animals to occupy their time at home while they're in quarantine, but that it's gonna be a family member for 10 or 15 years," Helms said.
Helms says they're taking other precautions at the shelter such as increased sanitizing and trying to keep their distance as much as possible − changes that she says hasn't been all that hard to adjust to.
“It’s been running really well for us, surprisingly,” Helms said.
To see the animals available for adoption, visit https://petsfurpeople.org/adoption/
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.