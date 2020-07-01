Longview residents show appreciation for police, firefighters with parade

Longview Heroes Parade
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Arthur Clayborn | July 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 7:04 PM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - If you were at Longview City Hall on Wednesday evening, you may have noticed a big celebration.

Longview police officers and other first responders could be seen lined up and waving for a “Hooray for Heroes” appreciation parade.

Longview officers can be seen waving as the parade passes by. (Source: Arthur Clayborn)

Organizers said it’s an opportunity to honor local firefighters and police officers for stepping up their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade was inspired by the popular “birthday parades” that you’ve probably seen on social media during the pandemic.

