“Health On Wheels” Begins Back-To-School Mobile Vaccine Drives

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the The Northeast Texas Public Health District:
The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) is now going mobile and providing our immunizations via Health on Wheels!
NET Health received a donated mobile coach from Carter BloodCare and customized the vehicle to provide public health services directly to cities and communities throughout northeast Texas.
Today, "Health On Wheels" will be at Chapel Hill High School from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Vaccines are available to any student from any school district, and Meningitis vaccines will also be available for any student planning to attend college this fall.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Texas Medical Association Foundation, all vaccines being provided will be FREE!
"Vaccinations are one of the best ways for our community to protect our infants, children, adolescents and adults against vaccine-preventable diseases," says Sylvia Warren, Director of the NET Health Immunizations Clinic.
Families planning to come will need to make sure they wear a face covering, and parents are encouraged to bring their child’s vaccine records.
