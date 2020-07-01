East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Heat Advisories will be in effect for much of East Texas through at least Thursday evening as high temperatures climb into the middle 90s and Heat Index values near 105 in many areas. Please HYDRATE and use extra caution while working/playing outdoors. Increasing chances for afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers begins on Friday and continues through the middle part of next week. This should not be an “event ending” rainfall, but please make some plans to dodge a few showers/thundershowers each day, especially with the Independence Day Holiday this weekend. As we see rain chances continue, afternoon high temperatures should cool just a bit, into the lower 90s, rather then the middle 90s. Have a great day and stay cool out there.