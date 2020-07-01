Carthage police chief retires, assistant police chief promoted

Carthage Police Chief Jim Vanover retiring from law enforcement. (Source: Courtesy photo)
By Blake Holland | July 1, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 7:39 PM

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - After 39 years of service in law enforcement, Carthage Police Chief Jim Vanover has retired.

A reception was held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday evening in Carthage.

Vanover’s final radio call could be heard on May 22, and was posted to the police department’s Facebook page. The final call was acknowledged by Vanover’s son, Jake.

Assistant Police Chief Blake Smith has been promoted to the role of police chief, while Sgt. Desmond McDaniel assumes the position of assistant chief.

Vanover’s public career service career includes being assistant fire marshal in Nacogdoches in 1976 before he went to the police academy. After being hired at the Nacogdoches Police Department, Vanover said he made detective his second year. He was appointed assistant police chief in Carthage in 1993, and returned as Deputy Chief in 2010. He was appointed police chief in 2011.

