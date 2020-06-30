WEBXTRA: June 30 is deadline for business owners to apply for Paycheck Protection Program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, June 30, is the deadline for business owners to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program.
East Texas News’ Blake Holland spoke with Day Shelmire, director of the UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center. Shelmire tells us they will be rolling out a new recovery plan starting next week, as a result of an increased recovery budget through the CARES Act.
The center is hiring additional business advisors, opening satellite offices and engaging local experts to help small businesses recover from this crisis.
