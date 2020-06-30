Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies will remain partly sunny this afternoon as temperatures warm to the low to mid 90s. Winds will be breezy so we do have a Lake Wind Advisory out until 6 PM tonight. We also have a Heat Advisory today, so if you are planning on spending extra time outside, be sure you are staying hydrated. Showers are possible today for our far southern counties but they will be light and fast moving. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 70s. Tomorrow and Thursday will be very similar days with partly sunny skies and hot temperatures, in the mid 90s. Additional cloud cover and a low chance for rain return on Friday. For Independence Day on Saturday, it does look like we will see off and on afternoon showers. More rain will carry over into Sunday and even Monday of next week.