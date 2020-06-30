Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies victims, suspect in double homicide

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of two people killed in a shooting early Monday morning. A suspect was also identified.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victims were identified as Justino Rosales-Betancourt, 32, and Jose Manuel Betancourt, 35. A third victim identified in this shooting is Saul Morado, 20, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect in this homicide has been identified as Ramiro Ortiz, 34, of Tyler. An arrest warrant for the offense of murder was obtained from Smith County Court at Law # 2 Judge Taylor Heaton with a bond set at $1,500,000.
Ramiro Ortiz is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Ramiro Ortiz please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
