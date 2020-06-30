East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Heat advisories will be in effect for much of East Texas through Thursday evening at 7 PM. Heat Index Values could exceed 105° during the heat of the day. Please use extra caution while outdoors. HYDRATE!!! Very slight rain chances through Thursday, then slightly better chances Friday through Sunday. A few will remain in the forecast through Tuesday of next week. Temperatures should remain very warm to hot over the next week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Breezy conditions expected through tomorrow, then winds should settle quite a bit and remain generally out of the south and southwest at less than 10 mph. For our 4th of July / Independence Day Forecast, we are looking for Partly Cloudy skies with a few afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers. Not an event ending rainfall, but make sure you have plans to take in indoors if need be.