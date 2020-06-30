Nacogdoches city, county issue voluntary mask-wearing proclamation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Nacogdoches City and County:
In response to over 369 cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County--37 of which have been identified in the past four days, the County and City of Nacogdoches have issued simultaneous proclamations asking citizens over the age of 10 to voluntarily wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when within 6 feet of others not of their household.
Likewise, businesses are strongly encouraged to adopt voluntary policies regarding the wearing of face coverings for employees and visitors patronizing businesses. Exceptions to this include eating and drinking within food related businesses.
This voluntary compliance goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. on July 1, 2020 and expires when terminated or on July 8, 2020--whichever comes first.
“Governor Abbott issued an executive order on June 3 stating that local governments could not impose fines or criminal penalties on people who don’t wear masks in public,” Mayor Shelley Brophy said. “Although some may view it as an inconvenience or invasion, we ask that everyone come together as a community to keep our citizens safe and our businesses open.” Emergency management staff has and will continue to distribute information about wearing masks in English and Spanish for local businesses to display, emphasizing the ever-growing importance of face coverings.
Signage for businesses is available for pick up at the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce at 2516 North St and can be downloaded at: https://www.ci.nacogdoches.tx.us/1356/Resources-for-Business Questions regarding the proclamation may be directed to the COVID-19 call center at info@nactx.us or 936.559.2510 9am-1pm Monday through Friday.
The office will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020.
Testing Details and Increased Testing
“We will continue to reconcile our local numbers to reflect ever-evolving information from DSHS,” County Judge Greg Sowell said. “We have updated testing numbers which show many more tests have been given in the community by private providers and in the past weeks than we originally estimated.”
Emergency management staff has monitored COVID testing and test results on a daily basis with a particular focus on any increased positive tests as well as hospital, ICU and ventilator capacity in Nacogdoches and the region. Although as of a week ago our moving average was below 3 per day, we are also keeping in mind that increased testing throughout the county is a significant contributing factor to positive cases
