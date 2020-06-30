Nacogdoches city, county issue voluntary mask-wearing proclamation

“Governor Abbott issued an executive order on June 3 stating that local governments could not impose fines or criminal penalties on people who don’t wear masks in public,” Mayor Shelley Brophy said. “Although some may view it as an inconvenience or invasion, we ask that everyone come together as a community to keep our citizens safe and our businesses open.” Emergency management staff has and will continue to distribute information about wearing masks in English and Spanish for local businesses to display, emphasizing the ever-growing importance of face coverings.