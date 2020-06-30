Man who drove SUV into pole, damaging Lindale police car during getaway attempt, gets 20 years

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested on multiple charges in 2019 after allegedly stealing from a store and leading officers on a pursuit has been sentenced by Judge Christi Kennedy.
Roderick Butler will serve two sentences of 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, as well as 10 years for evading arrest, and two years for theft <$2500. The sentences will be served concurrently.
The conviction stems from an incident that happened on Dec. 29, 2019, when officers of the Lindale Police Department responded to a theft in progress at the Lindale Walmart. A statement from police said prior to officers’ arrival, they were informed that the suspect vehicle had driven behind the Lowe’s store. Officers drove behind the store and located the suspect in a black SUV.
The driver of the SUV, later identified as Butler, attempted to back up and almost struck the patrol unit. He then placed the vehicle in drive and drove forward to the second patrol vehicle and struck a metal pole gate that was closed, causing damage to the pole and patrol unit.
The police statement said the first officer started in pursuit of the suspect and requested additional assistance from other agencies. The pursuit continued into Gregg County before it ended and the suspect was taken into custody.
The vehicle that Butler was driving was reported stolen out of Waxahachie. Butler was charged that night with multiple felony offenses including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Theft, Evading, and DWI.
