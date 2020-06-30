Lufkin ISD preparing for less fans than normal at football games

“High school football is going to look quite different this year from the effects of the pandemic,” an email to season ticket holders stated. “We are looking at ways to ensure the safety of our students, staff, families and community as a whole. Due to capacity regulations, social distancing, and decisions still to be determined by UIL, your tickets are guaranteed to not be the same as in years past. We anticipate having to block off areas for seating and social distancing. That will mean that you will not be able to sit in the section and seats you are accustomed to having. However, what we can guarantee is that next year (Fall 2021) your season tickets will remain intact.”