Longtime KLTV anchor Judy Jordan dies at 79

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime KLTV 7 anchor has died.
Former news anchor Judy Jordan died Monday after a hard-fought battle against Alzheimer’s disease.
Jordan, who was considered a trailblazer for women in local television news, arrived in Tyler to anchor in 1984, where she anchored the “East Texas News” every weeknight. Before her time in Tyler, she anchored evening newscasts in Dallas, and was that market’s first female news anchor.
Her daughter said that Jordan lived a colorful life, and lived it to the fullest.
Our friend Judy Jordan was 79.
