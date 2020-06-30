Hall-of-Famer Pudge Rodriguez video encourages wearing face masks for safety

AUSTIN - The Office Of The Governor and Major League Baseball Hall-Of-Famer Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez today issued a new public service announcement (PSA) on the importance of wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In the PSA, Rodríguez urges Texans to wear a mask in public to protect themselves and others from the virus.
In the video, Pudge says the following:
“This is Iván Pudge Rodríguez here and as you know, my whole entire career I’ve been using this mask. Now I wanted to ask you to wear your mask to keep our businesses safe for you. So please, if you keep your mask on, we’re going to keep our businesses open for you. Take care of yourself, God bless you, and stay safe.”
