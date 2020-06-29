State says Van Zandt County bar permit suspended for defying governor’s order

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, TABC, has suspended seven bars’ alcohol permits for 30 days after they refused to comply with an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott requiring that bars cease operations to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Seven businesses did not close and were issued 30-day suspensions of their permit. Out of the seven, two of those businesses were in East Texas, The Venue Private Club in Wills Point, and Outlaws in Longview.
TABC agents visited nearly 1,500 businesses across the state on June 26-28 to ensure compliance with the order. Of those, 59 were operating in violation of the governor’s order, with 52 agreeing to immediately cease operations after TABC’s visit.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.