East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A Heat Advisory will go into effect for the NW sections of East Texas beginning tomorrow at noon and continue through 7 PM on Wednesday for Delta, Hunt, Hopkins, Rains, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Henderson Counties. Heat Index Values during the heat of the day may exceed 105° to 109° in these areas. Please us extra caution if/when you are outside. We are looking for a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the night, the mostly cloudy skies as we start off our Tuesday. Over the next 3 days, a partly cloudy sky is expected with a 10% chance or less for any rain. Temperatures are expected to remain quite warm, especially during the morning hours with lows in the upper 70s in many areas. Highs should climb into the middle 90s as well. Stay cool out there. South and Southwesterly winds should remain gusty through Wednesday, before settling down by Thursday. As we head into the end of the week, we are expecting a few more afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers to occur, but only in the 20-30% range…so many will stay dry. As we head toward Independence Day, a few PM showers/thundershowers are possible with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the mid-90s.