Nacogdoches ISD suspends female workouts after student gets COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD has suspended female workouts for two weeks after learning a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school’s Facebook page, the school learned of the positive test on June 26. The student last participated at the school on June 18.
The school states they implemented all the proper screenings and guidelines and the risk of spread is low.
The school is suspending female workouts until July 13. They will deep clean the areas the athletes had access to.
