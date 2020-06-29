Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloud cover will start to break up as we head throughout the rest of the day today. The additional sunshine and gusty winds from the south will help temperatures warm to the low 90s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, breezy, and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Similar conditions will carry over into Wednesday and Thursday as well. Cloudy skies and low rain chances return on Friday afternoon. For Independence Day on Saturday it does look like we are going to keep the cloud cover and a chance for afternoon showers. Sunday we are expecting cloudy skies and rainy conditions.