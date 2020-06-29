Longview house fire caused by electrical issue reignites

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters were back at the scene of a weekend house fire after it reignited Monday.
The initial fire happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Ridgelea Avenue. When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the attic.
The fire restarted Monday, according to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May. The investigation concluded the fire started in the attic due to an electrical fire. May tells us the fire started from from knob and tube wiring that was rubbing together.
May said it was an older house that had deteriorated. No one was hurt in the fire.
