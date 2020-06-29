Longview responders put out fire on Ridgelea Avenue

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Sunday, at 6:53 p.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Ridgelea Ave for a reported structure fire.
When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the attic. Crews brought the fire under control.
The resident was not home at the time of the fire but later stated there had been issues with the electrical system. There were no reported injuries.
The investigation concluded that the fire started in the attic due to an electrical failure.
The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.