Large crime scene shuts down 1.5 miles of 110 Van Hwy in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple investigations are underway after an incident that shut down a large East Texas highway.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Tyler Police noted they were assisting a police agency on Texas State Highway 110 North, near County Road 46.
When our crews arrived to the scene at 1:30 a.m., crime scene tape was stretched across the highway between Scott Valey Lane and Twin Pines.
By 2 a.m., fire trucks were dispatched to extend the road closure from FM 2016 down to Old New Harmony Road.
About an hour later, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two active investigations were underway.
A second listing of “assisting a police agency” was added to the Tyler Active Calls list shortly after in the 1300 block of Dobbs Terrance.
Right now were are working to confirm from officials what led to the investigations and if anyone was injured.
Multiple agencies are at both scenes. This is a developing story.
