Kirk Calhoun named president of combined UT Tyler, UT Health Science Center University

As part of an accreditation process for both institutions to exist as one, a steering committee and working groups composed of faculty and staff leaders from both Tyler institutions have been working with the UT System to submit a “Substantive Change Prospectus” to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for review and approval. The prospectus, due by Sept. 1, is required before the accreditation agency can begin its rigorous review of the application this fall. Part of the process involves an understanding of the institution’s proposed organizational and administrative structure, which requires one president with responsibility for all functions of the university.