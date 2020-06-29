Harrison County grand jury no-bills 6 deputies involved in shooting death

When ERT members encountered Williams, he was parked in a minivan in front of the residence in the driver’s seat with the engine running. When deputies attempted contact, Williams drove the minivan in reverse towards deputies striking a truck behind Williams and pinning a deputy between Williams’ vehicle and the truck behind him. Williams then put the vehicle in drive and drove towards multiple deputies in an erratic manner causing all ERT members to believe that Williams was using deadly force against them forcing deputies to shoot Williams one time. He was later pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital.