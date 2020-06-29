Harrison County grand jury no-bills 6 deputies involved in shooting death

From the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office
MARSHALL, Texas - Today, a Harrison County grand jury voted to no bill six Harrison County deputies after hearing and seeing evidence and testimony from Texas Rangers regarding an officer involved shooting, which took place on December 5, 2019 and that claimed the life of Demetrius Williams.
On December 5, 2019 at approximately 11:13 a.m. members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (“ERT”) went to 604 S. Allen in Marshall, Texas to serve a search warrant on Demetrius Williams for Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
When ERT members encountered Williams, he was parked in a minivan in front of the residence in the driver’s seat with the engine running. When deputies attempted contact, Williams drove the minivan in reverse towards deputies striking a truck behind Williams and pinning a deputy between Williams’ vehicle and the truck behind him. Williams then put the vehicle in drive and drove towards multiple deputies in an erratic manner causing all ERT members to believe that Williams was using deadly force against them forcing deputies to shoot Williams one time. He was later pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital.
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Chief Deputy BJ Fletcher notified the Texas Rangers and requested they investigate as an independent law enforcement agency. A team of Texas Rangers responded to the scene and began their investigation. Texas Rangers routinely investigate officer involved shootings. After several months of investigation, the case was received by the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office who prepared the case to go before the grand jury.
The grand jury heard testimony and saw exhibits from Texas Ranger Josh Jenkins who, among other things, told grand jurors what deputies and witnesses saw and heard.