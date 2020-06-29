Gladewater City Hall closed to public after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater City Hall has been temporarily closed to the public after three city employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Gladewater, the positive tests happened over the weekend of June 26-28. The post said none of the employees required hospitalization but are in isolation as they recover.
The post said City Hall has been temporarily closed to the public. The post said this is in the best interest of our customers, vendors and staff. All city business will continue.
The post said if you have any questions, you can contact City Hall at 903-845-2196. Due to privacy concerns, no other information regarding the employees who tested positive will be given out.
