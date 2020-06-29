CVS expands COVID-19 testing at Lufkin, Carthage sites

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CVS has announced 44 additional test sites for COVID-19, including one each in Carthage and Lufkin.
“The opening of these new sites reflects the company’s commitment to meeting ongoing demand for testing, as well as expanding testing capacity to respond to a surge in new COVID-19 cases,” according to the company’s press release. “The nearly 200 additional test sites opening across the country this week are among the more than 1,400 locations CVS Health has opened since May and expand the company’s testing capacity to more than 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.”
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
The address for the location in Carthage is 801 West Panola Street. The address for the location in Lufkin is 923 West Frank Street.
