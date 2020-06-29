City of Henderson cancels July 4th fireworks show

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) -Monday, the City of Henderson announced:
After careful consideration and deliberation by The City of Henderson, the 4th of July Fireworks Show has been canceled.
This difficult decision was made in the best interests of the community. The health and safety of our community, coupled with the recent rise in numbers across the state and local region for COVID-19, is of utmost importance.
The City looks forward to planning the 2021 event and wishes all a safe and healthy 4th of July holiday.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.