Texas Rangers, Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide that occurred near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Wood County have made an arrested in connection with a homicide and an attempted homicide that occurred near Quitman early Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Tom Castloo.
Castloo said the suspect is in custody after a six-hour search.
The ongoing investigation into the incident is being led by the Texas Rangers. Law enforcement officers are still at the scene, Castloo said.
Castloo thanked Wood County deputies and investigators, DPS troopers, Hawkins PD, and an alert citizen that called WCSO deputies about a suspicious person that resulted in the arrest just inside Upshur County.
More information on the case will be released later, Castloo said.
