Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy skies are expected for your morning hours with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon, off and on showers are possible as we warm to the low 90s. The rain has potential to stick around into the overnight hours as temperatures drop to the mid 70s. Tomorrow morning will be cloudy with a few spotty showers but the rain will clear later out in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Cloud cover will move back into our area by Friday as well as a low chance for rain. Similar conditions will carry over into Saturday for Independence Day.